FunFair (FUN) Hits Market Cap of $142.71 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta, Gate.io and Radar Relay. FunFair has a market capitalization of $142.71 million and $931,555.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00786145 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174316 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067036 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,723,473,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Upbit, Bitfinex, OKEx and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

