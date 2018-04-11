Oppenheimer Weighs in on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.65.

TMUS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.92. 4,766,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $51,043.57, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,665,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Telekom Holding B.V. Deutsche bought 300,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.79 per share, with a total value of $17,337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $699,522.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,789,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,840,000 shares of company stock worth $110,974,950 and sold 55,252 shares worth $3,536,676. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

