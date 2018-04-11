Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Desjardins currently has a “Sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.10.

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,813. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$5.13.

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns bought 388,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,500.00. Also, insider Timothy Francis Garvin bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$110,700.00.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, the Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

