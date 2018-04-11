FY2018 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Reduced by Analyst (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25,235.92, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,081,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $419,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,958.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

