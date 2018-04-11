Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.93.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,273. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,558.04, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,267,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,977,000 after acquiring an additional 426,136 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,017,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 89,358 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,443,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after acquiring an additional 184,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $384,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 308,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $29,882,663.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,134 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-hasbro-inc-has-decreased-by-keycorp-updated-updated.html.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.