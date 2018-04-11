HB Fuller Co (FUL) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Gabelli boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of HB Fuller in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Gabelli analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. Gabelli also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s FY2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $713.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

FUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of HB Fuller from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

HB Fuller stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2,447.55, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “HB Fuller Co (FUL) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-hb-fuller-co-ful-increased-by-analyst-updated.html.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HB Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.