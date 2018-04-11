FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO) Issued By Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$31.54 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDO. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.02. 777,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,239. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.64 and a 1 year high of C$3.93.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in gold mining operations. The Company is producing gold at the Eagle River Complex and open pit Mishi gold mines. Its Eagle River Complex is located in Central Ontario, which includes the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine and shared infrastructure, including the mineral processing plant.

