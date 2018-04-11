G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GIII. Piper Jaffray set a $33.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cowen set a $32.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

GIII opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $1,922.58, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.21.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 107,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets men's and women's apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The company's products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

