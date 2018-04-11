KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley set a $38.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.96. 340,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,028. The stock has a market cap of $1,922.58, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.64 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,254,000 after buying an additional 618,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 484,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 358,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,938,000 after buying an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets men's and women's apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The company's products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

