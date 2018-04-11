G4S (GFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of G4S (LON:GFS) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. HSBC currently has GBX 245 ($3.46) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 230 ($3.25).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of G4S to a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.95) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. SEB Equities raised shares of G4S to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.44) price target on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.88) price target on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.66) price target on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 314.44 ($4.44).

LON GFS traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 253.30 ($3.58). 3,037,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. G4S has a one year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 342.60 ($4.84).

G4S (LON:GFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 17.90 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.26) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). G4S had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of GBX 782.80 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a GBX 6.11 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd.

In other G4S news, insider Ashley Almanza sold 255,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.51), for a total value of £634,872.56 ($897,346.37).

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems.

