Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gabelli Utility Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.517336589866 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:GUT remained flat at $$6.11 during trading on Wednesday. 78,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,562. Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

