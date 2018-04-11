GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Major Shareholder Acquires $204,275.69 in Stock

GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP) major shareholder Ltd Ipgl acquired 30,353 shares of GAIN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $204,275.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ipgl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Ltd Ipgl acquired 69,647 shares of GAIN Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $486,136.06.

GAIN Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. 164,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GAIN Capital has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.26.

GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. GAIN Capital had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. analysts predict that GAIN Capital will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th. GAIN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GAIN Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAIN Capital by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GAIN Capital by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAIN Capital in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GAIN Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered GAIN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of GAIN Capital in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

GAIN Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

