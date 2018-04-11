Galactrum (ORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,420.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Galactrum has a market capitalization of $287,619.00 and approximately $2,420.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.62 or 0.04394350 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00746766 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020541 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00076793 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00057384 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033755 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 1,705,890 coins and its circulating supply is 888,342 coins. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum.

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

