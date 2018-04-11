Kevin Rountree Purchases 446 Shares of Games Workshop (GAW) Stock

Games Workshop (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,212 ($31.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,865.52 ($13,944.20).

GAW traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,335 ($33.00). 21,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,393. Games Workshop has a fifty-two week low of GBX 876.38 ($12.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,850 ($40.28).

Games Workshop (LON:GAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported GBX 97.60 ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Games Workshop had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The company had revenue of £108.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.49) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Games Workshop’s previous dividend of $30.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($33.92) price target on shares of Games Workshop in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About Games Workshop

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It also provides painting ranges and guides, brushes and accessories, and paint bundles; modelling tools and glues; bases and cases; painting and modelling books; boxed games; and magazine newsstand services.

