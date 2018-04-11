GameUnits (CRYPTO:UNITS) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One GameUnits coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GameUnits has a total market cap of $187,818.00 and $16.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00745006 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007117 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000670 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001843 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00099017 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002500 BTC.

About GameUnits

GameUnits (UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase GameUnits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameUnits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GameUnits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameUnits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.