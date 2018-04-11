Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gaming and Leisure Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4045267973181 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $40.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. UBS upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 798,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,980. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7,153.64, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $240.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO William J. Clifford bought 54,606 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,801,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 320,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,242. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Carlino bought 40,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,388,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,255,006.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

