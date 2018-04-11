Gas Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $163.49 million and $4.52 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $16.24 or 0.00235505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Poloniex, Coinnest and Kucoin. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00823274 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00172536 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061641 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 16,935,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,068,848 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Exrates, Poloniex, Coinnest, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

