GasLog (GLOG) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GasLog earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.1077670625378 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,327.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.00 and a beta of 1.29. GasLog has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.72 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOG. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of GasLog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GasLog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of GasLog from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GasLog in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/gaslog-glog-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-11-updated.html.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.