Gatcoin Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Gatcoin has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $15,978.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00819409 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014482 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00172381 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00061344 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gatcoin Token Profile

Gatcoin’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io. Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

