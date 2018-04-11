Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,696.93 and a PE ratio of 20.09. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/gates-industrial-corp-plc-gtes-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.