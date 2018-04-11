Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $121.08 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 128,626 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $121,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 111.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 47.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Intel by 236.1% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $66,959.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $880,610.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,371.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 17,559,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,977,680. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $231,299.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

