GATX (GATX) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about GATX (NYSE:GATX) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GATX earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.8751977235324 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

NYSE:GATX opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. GATX has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2,544.10, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). GATX had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that GATX will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

In related news, VP Eric D. Harkness sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $179,724.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,121 shares in the company, valued at $360,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C. Lyons sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,265.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,578 shares of company stock worth $3,452,793. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/gatx-gatx-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-10.html.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.