Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €44.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.35 ($48.58).

G1A traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching €34.66 ($42.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €34.06 ($42.05) and a fifty-two week high of €42.88 ($52.94).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

