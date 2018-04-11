Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Share Price

News stories about Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gemphire Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0672173207849 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GEMP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 44,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 4.07. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, insider Steven R. Ph.D. Gullans purchased 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $500,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH.

