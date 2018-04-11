Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) major shareholder Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie purchased 69,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $747,329.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Goodrich Petroleum Co. (GDP) Major Shareholder Purchases 69,519 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/gen-iv-investment-opportunitie-buys-69519-shares-of-goodrich-petroleum-co-gdp-stock-updated.html.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

