Genaro Network Achieves Market Cap of $90.61 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $90.61 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX, BigONE, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00848476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014488 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172333 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 675,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,748,268 tokens. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/@GenaroNetwork. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network/en. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Huobi, Bibox, OKEx, Gate.io, BigONE and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

