Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Receives $17.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNK opened at $14.69 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

