Genedrive (GDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genedrive (LON:GDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Genedrive had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 141.44%. The business had revenue of GBX 263 million during the quarter.

Shares of LON GDR remained flat at $GBX 38.50 ($0.54) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606. Genedrive has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.63).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 152 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Genedrive in a report on Tuesday.

Genedrive Company Profile

Genedrive Plc, formerly Epistem Holdings Plc, is a holding company engaged in molecular diagnostics business. The Company operates through segments, including Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomics Services and Diagnostics. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America and Asia.

