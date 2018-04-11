Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 133.67 ($1.88).

Several brokerages have recently commented on GENL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 200 ($2.81) to GBX 210 ($2.95) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 160 ($2.25) to GBX 142 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:GENL traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 171 ($2.40). The stock had a trading volume of 849,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,099. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 54.50 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.50 ($2.34).

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Company’s segments include Kurdistan and Africa. The Company has interests in approximately two producing fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Taq Taq and Tawke, with access to local and international markets.

