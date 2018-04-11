Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $381.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $369.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.10 million. Generac reported sales of $331.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $381.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.15 million. Generac had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 9.53%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Generac from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs dropped their target price on Generac from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.79. 314,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,799.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. Generac has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,748,482.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,747,600. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $72,779,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,998,000 after acquiring an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,001,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 230,165 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $11,118,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $10,293,000.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

