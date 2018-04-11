DnB Asset Management AS Has $20.56 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,238,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,212,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,972,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,322,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,817,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,463,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,107,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Vetr cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,932,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,289,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111,397.45, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

