General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Vetr cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “sell” rating and issued a price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

General Electric stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 26,445,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,929,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $111,397.45, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

