General Electric (GE) Stake Lessened by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,360 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4,215.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 54,124,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,972,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,011.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,632,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $113,394.45, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr raised shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.05 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morningstar set a $23.50 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

