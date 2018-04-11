Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Cuts Stake in General Electric (GE)

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202,165 shares during the quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshwinds Advisory Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 181,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 104,589 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in General Electric by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 104,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 101,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 6,865,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,009,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morningstar set a $23.50 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 49,932,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,289,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $111,397.45, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

