Insider Selling: General Finance Co. (GFN) General Counsel Sells 6,361 Shares of Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) General Counsel Christopher A. Wilson sold 6,361 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $45,990.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GFN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. General Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. General Finance had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.39%. equities analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFN. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Finance by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Finance by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in General Finance by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

