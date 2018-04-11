General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “General Mills’ fiscal third-quarter earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same. Adjusted earnings improved 10% and revenues grew 2.3% year over year due to higher sales across the board. Organically, sales grew 1%, same as the prior quarter due to positive price/mix and currency effect. North America Retail sales improvement is also noticeable, growing 1% in the quarter. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of sales improvement. Absolute retail sales grew in seven out of nine categories. Shipments were led by strength in U.S. Snacks (up 3%), and Meals & Baking (up 2%). That said, gross margin and operating margin contracted 250 basis points (bps) and 120 bps, respectively, reflecting further deterioration from the first half. The downside was due to higher input, freight and manufacturing costs. Meanwhile, the food giant has lowered its fiscal 2018 profit outlook to reflect higher supply chain costs.”

GIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Edward Jones reiterated a hold rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded General Mills from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 6,717,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,842. The company has a market capitalization of $25,874.42, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. General Mills has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

General Mills announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in General Mills by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in General Mills by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

