General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $3.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. General Mills posted sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.65 billion to $15.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 38.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in General Mills by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in General Mills by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 4,930,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $28,731.02, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $60.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

General Mills announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

