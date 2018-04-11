Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08

Media headlines about Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genocea Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.4369295881845 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,605. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.26.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNCA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.41.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

