Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Has $93.60 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,143 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Genuine Parts worth $93,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1,061.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.66. 421,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,706. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13,031.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

