Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ellie Mae (ELLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Ellie Mae worth $25,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELLI. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter worth approximately $38,834,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $32,241,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $21,009,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $17,989,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 378.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,347 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Brian E. Brown sold 2,081 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $186,187.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,873.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 1,131 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $105,748.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,660,105. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELLI opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. Ellie Mae has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $3,182.78, a PE ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Ellie Mae will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ellie Mae (ELLI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/geode-capital-management-llc-acquires-1289-shares-of-ellie-mae-inc-elli-2-updated-updated.html.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.