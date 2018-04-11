Black Knight (BKI) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) by 304.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,547 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Black Knight worth $39,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 672,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,153. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $7,229.05, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Black Knight had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.08 million. equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Knight Equity upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $278,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

