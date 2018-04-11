Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $40,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 11.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 852,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $4,292.71, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWR. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

