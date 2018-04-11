Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Match Group worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Match Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Match Group by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

Match Group stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,911.41, a PE ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). Match Group had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 141,149 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $5,362,250.51. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $282,815.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 721,437 shares of company stock worth $28,580,747. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

