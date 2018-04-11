Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in K12 (LRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in K12 (NYSE:LRN) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,885 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of K12 worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of K12 by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in K12 in the third quarter worth $505,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in K12 by 1,708.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 802,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in K12 by 5.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in K12 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,779 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other K12 news, General Counsel Howard D. Polsky sold 6,099 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $106,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.20, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.03. K12 has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.92 million. K12 had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.89%. K12’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that K12 will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

