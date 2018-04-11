Box (BOX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Box (NYSE:BOX) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 327,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of BOX worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,391,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,483,000 after buying an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 110,416 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 240,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BOX by 34,217.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Vetr raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.97 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,248,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,889 over the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2,765.56, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.61 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. BOX’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts expect that Box will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

