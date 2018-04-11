Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Barracuda Networks worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUDA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Barracuda Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barracuda Networks by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barracuda Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barracuda Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Barracuda Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CUDA opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Barracuda Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 104.10%. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. analysts anticipate that Barracuda Networks Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barracuda Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Barracuda Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Barracuda Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Barracuda Networks from $22.00 to $27.55 and gave the company a “line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.32.

About Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

