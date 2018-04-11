Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Pandora Media Inc. (P)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pandora Media Inc. (NYSE:P) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,285 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Pandora Media worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Michael F grew its stake in Pandora Media by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Price Michael F now owns 335,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. IBIS Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,923,505 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after buying an additional 2,834,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,000,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after buying an additional 8,947,201 shares during the period.

In other Pandora Media news, COO David Gerbitz sold 10,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $51,384.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $57,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,497 shares of company stock worth $230,670. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pandora Media stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,215.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.58. Pandora Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.79 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 111.95% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Pandora Media’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Pandora Media Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on P. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pandora Media from $7.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

Pandora Media Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

