Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.52 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (ITT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of ITT worth $39,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ITT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ITT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ITT by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ITT by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 387,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,490. The company has a market cap of $4,314.74, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $57.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $683.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.71 million. ITT had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ITT news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $458,630.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

