Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.97 Million Holdings in InfraREIT (HIFR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of InfraREIT worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of InfraREIT by 89.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfraREIT in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of InfraREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of InfraREIT in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of InfraREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIFR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of InfraREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfraREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of InfraREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

HIFR stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. InfraREIT has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. InfraREIT had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.71%. analysts forecast that InfraREIT will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is a real estate investment trust that is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

