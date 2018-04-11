Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,464 Shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment (PMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pennymac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Pennymac Mortgage Investment worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pennymac Mortgage Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment by 20.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pennymac Mortgage Investment news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $140,941.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $107,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,371 shares of company stock valued at $369,899 and have sold 32,368 shares valued at $560,050. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennymac Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,100.49, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pennymac Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Pennymac Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. research analysts predict that Pennymac Mortgage Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Pennymac Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.62%.

About Pennymac Mortgage Investment

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

